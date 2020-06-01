StockMarketWire.com - Water savings technology group Xeros Technology said it had completed the sale of its Marken business, though for less than it had expected.
Marken was sold for £175k, or £90k below plan.
Xeros said it elected to remove rights to certain items of proprietary software from the scope of the deal.
Its completion had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Significantly this now completes the company's migration to an intellectual property rich, asset light, pure-play licensing business model,' Xeros Technology said.
At 8:54am: [LON:XSG] Xeros Technology Group Plc share price was +0.05p at 1.57p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
