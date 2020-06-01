StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration company Bahamas Petroleum reported wider losses on higher costs.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses widened to $4.6m from $1.3m on-year.
Other expenses jumped to $2.9m from $1.8m on-year and included a 'substantially greater share-based payments' expense of $0.8m versus $0.1m for 2018,' the company said.
The company said it expected that toward the end of 2020, it would be back on track toward its objective of drilling an initial exploration well in The Bahamas.
At 9:06am: [LON:BPC] Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC share price was +0.43p at 3.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
