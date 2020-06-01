StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Savannah Resources said it had submitted an environmental impact assessment and accompanying mine plan for its Mina do Barroso lithium project to authorities in Portugal.
The EIA would be made public once regulators were satisfied that the report conformed with application requirements, whereupon a mandated period of public consultation with stakeholders would commence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
