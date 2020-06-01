StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Trinity Exploration said it had received value-added tax bonds for $2.8m in relation to outstanding receipts from the government of Trinidad & Tobago.

The bonds related to VAT refunds due for all periods prior to 2020 and would further strengthen the company's liquidity position, Trinity said.


At 9:14am: [LON:TRIN] Trinity Exploration Production share price was +0.55p at 9.4p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com