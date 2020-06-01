StockMarketWire.com - Communications company CloudCall said sales bookings from new customers for the year to date was 28% below that of last year as the Covid-19 pandemic had weighed on demand.
Larger sales prospects, meanwhile, had continued to defer their purchasing decisions, while new sales bookings from smaller prospects had continued 'reasonably well,' the company said.
The near-term impact of prospective customers reducing non-critical additional spend had stabilised, the company said.
'The group began the year well, with key elements of its strategic growth initiatives making positive progress, with early signs of a strengthening sales pipeline,' it added.
At 9:15am: [LON:CALL] Cloudcall Group Plc share price was -4p at 84p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
