StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment reported a substantial rise in annual profit, as portfolio acquisitions boosted premium revenue.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December jumped to £40.1m, up from £14.3m on-year.
Gross written premium rose to $369.3m, up from $149.4m.
Randall & Quilter said it was seeing a limited impact on its existing business and investment portfolio from Covid-19.
Bonus shares would be issued of one share for every 22 existing shares, which the company said brought the total distribution for the year to around 9.9p per share, up from 9.2p in 2018.
