StockMarketWire.com - Leisure travel and distribution & logistics company Dart Group said it had completed the sale of its distribution and logistics business, Fowler Welch, to Culina Group for £98m.

Fowler Welch was a UK provider of food supply-chain services and serves retailers, processors, growers and importers through its distribution network.

The sale would enable the group to 'focus on its long-term strategy of growing its leisure travel business and, importantly, enables Fowler Welch to continue to flourish and grow profitably under new ownership,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com