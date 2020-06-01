StockMarketWire.com - Leisure travel and distribution & logistics company Dart Group said it had completed the sale of its distribution and logistics business, Fowler Welch, to Culina Group for £98m.
Fowler Welch was a UK provider of food supply-chain services and serves retailers, processors, growers and importers through its distribution network.
The sale would enable the group to 'focus on its long-term strategy of growing its leisure travel business and, importantly, enables Fowler Welch to continue to flourish and grow profitably under new ownership,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
