StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Motif Bio said it was in negotiations with several reverse takeover candidates in the healthcare sector.
The company also announced that it had hired Peel Hunt as an adviser to help it find potential suitors.
The takeover candidates were exploring ways in which their therapeutic product candidates may help patients with Covid-19, Motif Bio said.
At 9:38am: [LON:MTFB] Motif Bio Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.25p at 1.04p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: