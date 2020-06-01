StockMarketWire.com - Videogame developer Codemasters said it had signed a licence agreement with the World Rally Championship (WRC) promoter for the exclusive rights to develop and publish the FIA World Rally Championship videogames and esports tournaments.
The agreement allows the company to release videogames based on the franchise across console, PC and mobile platforms, including annual iterations for the five seasons from 2023 through to 2027.
The first WRC videogame for the 2023 WRC season was expected to be released in the company's financial year ending 31 March 2024.
At 9:41am: [LON:CDM] Codemasters Group Holdings PLC share price was +19.5p at 327p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: