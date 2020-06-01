StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix had entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Cambridge Commodities.
The pact was for the sale of the company's LPLDL and CholBiome products in the UK.
OptiBiotix Health said the deal extended the commercial reach of LPLDL into new application areas where Cambridge Commodities had specific sector expertise, such as food and beverage, sports nutrition, health & wellbeing and beauty.
It would build on OptiBiotix's existing relationship with Cambridge Commodities, which led to the successful launch of SlimBiome in Holland and Barrett stores.
At 9:59am: Optibiotix Health Plc share price was 0p at 59.5p
