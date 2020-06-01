StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company RSA Insurance said there had been no material change to Covid-19 claims rates since it last updated the market last month.
The company had announced on 7 May that, as of the end of April, it had received valid claims across travel, wedding cancellation (UK only) and commercial lines business interruption and related policies with an estimated cost of about £25m net of reinsurance.
'This estimated cost has not changed materially since then,' the company said, while welcoming the Financial Conduct Authority's court action on business interruption insurance policies.
The test case will establish the limits of companies' ability to make claims depending on the wording of their policies.
At 1:02pm: [LON:RSA] Rsa Insurance Group PLC share price was +4.4p at 398.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
