StockMarketWire.com - Rockfire Resources said it had gathered encouraging rock sampling results from the Cardigan Dam prospect within its Lighthouse tenement in Australia's Queensland state.
Rock samples had returned gold assays up to 23.4 grams per tonne of gold.
Fifteen rocks were collected from Cardigan Dam, with 47% returning gold values above 0.5 grams per tonne.
'As we expected, Lighthouse is proving to be significantly under-explored and the more we expand our geological knowledge, the more gold we are finding within the tenement,' chief executive David Price said.
'From these encouraging high-grade rock samples from Cardigan Dam, it is starting to appear as though the Lighthouse tenement may host multiple mineralised systems and that Plateau may just be one gold deposit within a cluster of mineralised gold systems.'
At 1:23pm: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.13p at 1p
