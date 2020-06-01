StockMarketWire.com - Amur Minerals said an external evaluation showed copper and nickel sulphide concentrates could be generated using industry standard flotation methods at its Kun-Manie project in Russia.
The analysis was completed during the first and second quarters of 2020 by Norilsk Nickel subsidiary Gipronickel Institute.
'Assessment of Gipronickel's draft metallurgical report on the generation of a separate nickel and copper concentrate is quite encouraging,' chief executive Robin Young said.
'With the two concentrates we could deliver, from Kun-Manie, up to 20m pounds of copper, 2,000 ounces of gold and 25,000 ounces of silver to an offtake purchaser, a revenue source not previously considered in the base case project economics.'
'Obviously, we must account for the incremental capital / operating costs, terms and conditions and other costs attributable to the copper concentrate creation process.'
At 1:51pm: [LON:AMC] Amur Minerals Corporation share price was +0.03p at 1.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: