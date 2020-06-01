StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Advance Energy said it had appointed Stephen West as its chief financial officer.

Ross Warner, meanwhile, had stood down from an executive director position and become a non-executive director.

West was most recently CFO of PetroNor E&P and was the co-founder and current chairman of Zeta Petroleum.


At 2:49pm: [LON:ADV] share price was +0.01p at 0.12p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com