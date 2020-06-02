Interim Result

04/06/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

10/06/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

23/06/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

24/06/2020 LMS Capital PLC (LMS)

30/06/2020 On The Beach Group Plc (OTB)



Final Result

03/06/2020 ASA International Group PLC (ASAI)

03/06/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)

03/06/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

04/06/2020 Helical Bar PLC (HLCL)

04/06/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

04/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

05/06/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

09/06/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

09/06/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

09/06/2020 McKay Securities PLC (MCKS)

09/06/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

11/06/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)

11/06/2020 Syncona Limited (SYNC)

11/06/2020 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

17/06/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)

17/06/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

23/06/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)

23/06/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

24/06/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

25/06/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)



AGM / EGM

03/06/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)

03/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)

03/06/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)

03/06/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)

03/06/2020 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)

03/06/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

04/06/2020 Compagnie De St-Gobain (COD)

04/06/2020 Centralnic Group Plc (CNIC)

04/06/2020 Georgia Capital Plc (CGEO)

04/06/2020 Cluff Natural Resources PLC (CLNR)

04/06/2020 Calisen Plc Ord Gbp0.01 Wi (CLSN)

04/06/2020 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc (GHG)

04/06/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)

04/06/2020 Luceco Plc (LUCE)

04/06/2020 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)

05/06/2020 Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM)

05/06/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

05/06/2020 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)

08/06/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)

08/06/2020 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)

08/06/2020 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)

09/06/2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc (NOG)

09/06/2020 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)

10/06/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

10/06/2020 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc (FLO)

11/06/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fund £ (NBLS)

11/06/2020 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)

11/06/2020 Bacanora Minerals Ltd (BCN)

11/06/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)

11/06/2020 Xeros Technology Group Plc (XSG)

11/06/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)

11/06/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc (ALFA)

11/06/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)

12/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

12/06/2020 Katoro Gold Mining Plc (KAT)

15/06/2020 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)

16/06/2020 Clearstar Inc. (CLSU)

16/06/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

16/06/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

16/06/2020 Altus Strategies Plc (ALS)

16/06/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

16/06/2020 British Smaller Companies VCT 2 PLC (BSC)

16/06/2020 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)

16/06/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)

17/06/2020 Wentworth Resources Limited (WEN)

17/06/2020 Pelatro Plc (PTRO)

17/06/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)

17/06/2020 UK Oil & Gas Investments Plc (UKOG)

17/06/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)

17/06/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)

18/06/2020 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)

18/06/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)

18/06/2020 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)

18/06/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

18/06/2020 MHP SE (MHPC)

18/06/2020 Middlefield Canadian INC PCC (MCT)

18/06/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)

18/06/2020 Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. Gdr Each Repr 10 A Shs Rmb1 Reg S Wi (HTSC)

18/06/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit Plc (IHR)

18/06/2020 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

19/06/2020 Hunters Property Plc (HUNT)

19/06/2020 Erris Resources Plc (ERIS)

19/06/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

19/06/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)

19/06/2020 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)

19/06/2020 JKX Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

22/06/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)

22/06/2020 Saga (SAGA)

23/06/2020 Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd (HHPD)

23/06/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

23/06/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)

24/06/2020 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)

24/06/2020 VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc (VSL)

24/06/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)

24/06/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)

25/06/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)

25/06/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)

25/06/2020 Nahl Group (NAH)

25/06/2020 NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Ltd (NBDG)

25/06/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

25/06/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)

25/06/2020 Pebble Beach Systems Group Plc (PEB)

25/06/2020 BH Macro Limited GBP (BHMG)

25/06/2020 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)

25/06/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)

26/06/2020 BH Global Limited GBP (BHGG)

26/06/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)

26/06/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

26/06/2020 Petro Matad Ltd (MATD)

29/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (WPC)

29/06/2020 Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ld (DAT)

29/06/2020 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ord Shs (0HBY)

29/06/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)

30/06/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)

30/06/2020 National World PLC (NWOR)

30/06/2020 Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT)



Trading Statement

16/06/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

17/06/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)



Ex-Dividend

03/06/2020 Cnooc Ltd Cnooc Sponsored Adr Representing 100 Ord (0A2C)

03/06/2020 Home Depot Inc Home Depot Ord Shs (0R1G)

04/06/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)

04/06/2020 Investec (INVR)

04/06/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)

04/06/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)

04/06/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

04/06/2020 JPMorgan US Smaller Companies IT PLC (JUSC)

04/06/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

04/06/2020 Jpmorgan Global Growth Income Plc Ord 5p (JGGI)

04/06/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

04/06/2020 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)

04/06/2020 Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT)

04/06/2020 Foresight Technology Vct Plc (FTV)

04/06/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

04/06/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)

04/06/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Ltd (HDIV)

04/06/2020 Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE)

04/06/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)

04/06/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)

04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)

04/06/2020 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSC)

04/06/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

04/06/2020 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)

04/06/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Ltd (UEM)

04/06/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

04/06/2020 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)

04/06/2020 SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT)

04/06/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)

04/06/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)

04/06/2020 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)

04/06/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

04/06/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)

04/06/2020 RM Secured Direct Lending Plc (RMDL)

04/06/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)

04/06/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

04/06/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

04/06/2020 Renold (32ID)

04/06/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

04/06/2020 Pepsico Inc Pepsico Ord Shs (0QOS)

04/06/2020 Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG)

04/06/2020 Aj Bell PLC (AJB)

04/06/2020 AVIVA PLC 8 3/4% CUM (AV.A)

04/06/2020 Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE)

04/06/2020 Bank Of America Corp Bank Of America Ord Shs (0Q16)

08/06/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)

08/06/2020 Acron Jsc (34NF)

08/06/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

08/06/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)

10/06/2020 Canadian Pacific Railways (BC87)

10/06/2020 Calgary & Edmonton Railway Co (05GM)

10/06/2020 New Brunswick Railway Co (98HT)

10/06/2020 Aeci (87FZ)

11/06/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)

11/06/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

11/06/2020 Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSDL)

11/06/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)

11/06/2020 London Security PLC (LSC)

11/06/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

11/06/2020 Orchard Funding Group Plc (ORCH)

11/06/2020 Netease Inc Netease Adr Representing 25 Ord Shs (0K6G)

11/06/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (WPC)

11/06/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)

11/06/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc B (TPOB)

11/06/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)

11/06/2020 Sopheon PLC (SPE)

11/06/2020 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

11/06/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)

11/06/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)

11/06/2020 3I Group PLC (III)

12/06/2020 Coca-cola Co Coca-cola Ord Shs (0QZK)

12/06/2020 Merck Co Inc Merck Co Ord Shs (0QAH)

15/06/2020 Severstal (SVST)

15/06/2020 Oao Severstal Gdr Each Repr 1 Ord Rub0.01144a (50AW)

16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (42CL)

16/06/2020 Magnitogorsk Iron Steel Works (MMK)

18/06/2020 Amati Aim Vct Plc (AMAT)

18/06/2020 3I Infrastructure PLC (3IN)

18/06/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)

18/06/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

18/06/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

18/06/2020 Henderson High Income Trust Plc (HHI)

18/06/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

18/06/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

18/06/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corporation Gdrrepr 10 Ord Twd10reg S (LTTD)

22/06/2020 Lite-on Technology Corp (LTTG)

25/06/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

25/06/2020 Diverse Income Trust PLC(The) (DIVI)

25/06/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

25/06/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

25/06/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (AJG)

25/06/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)

25/06/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)

29/06/2020 Total SA (TTA)

30/06/2020 Comcast Corp Comcast A Ord Shs (0QYF)

02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)

02/07/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

02/07/2020 Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpmorgan Chase Ord Shs (0Q1F)

02/07/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)

02/07/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

02/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

02/07/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)

02/07/2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (RECI)

02/07/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1)

02/07/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)

02/07/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

02/07/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)

02/07/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)

02/07/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

02/07/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

02/07/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

02/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)



