StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket giant Tesco said chief financial officer Alan Stewart had decided to retire and would leave the company at the end of April next year.
Tesco said it would now conduct a search both internally and externally to identify a successor.
Stewart's decision to leave comes after Walgreens Boots Alliance executive Ken Murphy was picked by Tesco to replace outgoing chief executive Dave Lewis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
