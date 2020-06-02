StockMarketWire.com - Optical components and systems maker Gooch & Housego said it would not recommend an interim dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty.

The company also said it would consider the level of any final dividend in light of its full-year trading performance and market trading conditions at that time.

The dividend announcement came as half-yearly performance was weighed down by lower sales in its industrial laser market.

For the six months ended 31 March 2020, adjusted pre-tax profit fell 50.8% to £2.7m on-year and revenue was down 3.8% to £57.5m.

This reduction in profit reflected 'lower volumes in our industrial laser market, the delay in receipt of a customer contract amendment for requested design changes on one of our significant A&D contracts and the impact of Covid-19 related site closures towards the end of the reporting period,' the company said.

Statutory pre-tax profit climbed 15.6% to £1.7m on-year. 'The outlook for the current year remains unchanged,' the company added.

