StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said its Gelesis unit, which it founded, had received approval to market a novel weight loss treatment in Europe.
Gelesis had received a CE mark for the product, called Plenity, as a class III medical device indicated for weight loss in overweight and obese adults.
Gelesis had previously received clearance for Plenity from the US Food and Drug Administration.
The company planned to bring the product to the US first, where it was now available to a limited extent, while it ramped up its commercial operations and inventory for a broad launch in 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: