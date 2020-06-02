StockMarketWire.com - Specialist retailer Card Factory pulled its final dividend to support its balance sheet amid 'challenging time' owing to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company also reported a fall in profit as higher costs weighed on performance.

For the year ended 31 January 2020, pre-tax profit fell 4.4% to £65.2m and revenue rose 3.6% to £451.5m.

Profit was impacted by 'non-recurring operational costs and, as expected, the cost of the increase in the National Living Wage,' the company said.

Card Factory said it would re-opened about 10% of its stores from the 15 June in line with government guidelines.

'The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted trading and, given the uncertain economic backdrop, we are unable to provide financial guidance for fiscal 2021,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com