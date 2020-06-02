StockMarketWire.com - Ink-jet printing technology group Xaar said trading in the first four months of the new financial year had been in line with expectations established before the Covid-19 outbreak.
'Sales have been weaker in Europe and North America but stronger in Asia where economies have come out of lockdown sooner,' chairman Andrew Herbert said in AGM speech notes.
'Our short-term order book is healthy but the outlook for the second half of the year remains uncertain and it is too early to assess the impact of the pandemic on the results for the full year 2020 and into 2021.'
Herbert said Xaar had entered the year with a strong balance sheet and net cash.
'We have maintained disciplined cost control and strong cash management over the past four months and remain well positioned,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
