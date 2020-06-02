StockMarketWire.com - Technology company WANdisco said it had secured a global reseller agreement with a large global systems integrator, which it didn't name.
The client was 'a leader in digital services and consulting', the company said. It would have access to WANdisco's full suite of solutions and use them to build its own data migration practice for moving data into the public cloud.
AN immediate list of opportunities was expected to make a material contribution to revenue over the next 12 months.
'This agreement is significant for WANdisco as the relationship will encompass and target all major public cloud vendors, and a pipeline of opportunities is immediately being explored following successful deployment in a large-scale customer environment,' the company added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
