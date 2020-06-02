StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Intercede swung to a profit on the back of higher sales and reduced costs.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £574K, compared with a loss of £530K on-year, while revenue rose to £10.4m from £10.1m.
The rise in revenue primarily reflected the impact of follow-on orders from existing customers and partners in the US, EMEA and SE Asia.
'We expect a further year of progress, particularly in terms of revenue growth, although we are mindful that much depends on the speed at which our customers return to more normal operating conditions,' the company said.
At 8:00am: [LON:IGP] Intercede Group PLC share price was +2p at 71p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
