StockMarketWire.com - Mobile gaming company Gaming Realms its outlook on performance as 'high levels' of revenue growth had continued following ongoing business wins.
Licensing revenue had continued to achieve high levels of growth during April and May and was up 80% and the social division revenue was up 15% over the five months to 31 May.
'This performance has been underpinned by the continued growth in new licensing partners, such as the recently announced partnerships with 888casino.com, Sky Betting & Gaming in the UK, and Draft Kings in New Jersey, USA,' the company said.
'As a result of this performance, the Board expects that earnings (EBITDA) for the year ending 31 December 2020 will be significantly ahead of current market expectations,' it added.
At 8:37am: [LON:GMR] Gaming Realms Plc share price was +1.75p at 11.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: