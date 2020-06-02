StockMarketWire.com - Copper and gold miner Rambler Metals and Mining said it had entered into a $1m short-term financing agreement with Aether Real Assets Co-Investment I.
The bridging loan would bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and mature on 5 October 2020.
Interim repayments would be required on completion of any fundraising, whether by way of the exercise of existing warrants or the issuance of equity or debt.
Rambler said the Aether bridging loan was planned to convert into equity on completion of a fundraising.
The company confirmed that it was currently progressing an ongoing fundraising, expected to be completed by the end of the second 2020 second quarter.
At 8:56am: [LON:RMM] Rambler Metals and Mining PLC share price was +0.05p at 1.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: