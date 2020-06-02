StockMarketWire.com - Coal bed methane company Great Eastern Energy reported a fall in earnings as revenue was hurt by lower energy prices and Covid-19 lockdowns in India.
For the 12 months ended 31 March 2020, earnings (EBITDA) fell to $20.95m from $27.87m as revenue slipped to $36.25m from $40.33m.
LNG prices fell to $10.27 per mmbtu from $10.43 per mmbtu.
'Following the year end, COVID-19 had an adverse impact on Sales in April and into May 2020. The company has taken appropriate measures to optimize costs and increase efficiencies,' the company said.
At 8:59am: [LON:GEEC] Great Eastern Energy Corporation share price was +0.5p at 17.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
