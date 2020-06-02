StockMarketWire.com - Publishing industry services provider Ingenta reported wider losses as a shift in focus toward higher-quality contracts resulted in lower revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses widened to £1.27m from £1.2m on-year as revenue fell to £10.9m from £12m.
'Full year revenues were below budget and the prior year and have been impacted by the strategy to focus on higher quality revenue streams which the group believe will deliver better margins,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it anticipated that profits and cashflow would be lower than 2019, amid a move to secure new commercial customers on a recurring revenue model and reduction in its consulting arm PCG's revenues in 2020 of around £0.8m.
