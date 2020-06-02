StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Highland Gold Mining said it had entered into an agreement to sell the Kayenmivaam licence for $15m plus a royalty.
The company would receive a 2% royalty on gold produced and sold from the deposit in excess of 500,000 ounces for a period of 30 years.
Kayen was an early-stage gold exploration property covering 1,214 square kilometres in the Chukotka region of Russia.
The transaction was subject to approval by Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service and was expected to be completed later this year.
At 9:37am: [LON:HGM] Highland Gold Mining LD share price was +2.2p at 261.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
