StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Galliford Try said had won a £42m contract from University of Strathclyde to design and build the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.
The building will comprise three key components: a fully digital 'factory of the future'; a manufacturing skills academy; and a collaboration hub.
Work was expected to get underway in the summer, the company said.
At 9:49am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try Holdings PLC share price was +5.51p at 129.05p
