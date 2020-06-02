StockMarketWire.com - Cellular materials technology group Zotefoams said trading conditions had been more challenging during April and May as expected.
The company said it had cut costs and anticipated overall trading for the second quarter to be consistent with expectations given at its annual results presentation on 7 April.
Zotefoams said it had won a contract, spanning 26 weeks, to supply polyolefin foams to the UK government's personal protective equipment initiative.
'While the backdrop remains too uncertain to provide detailed financial guidance at this time, the board continues to expect a stronger performance in the second half of the year, underpinned by more resilient demand for high-performance products,' it said.
'The current outlook for both footwear and T-FIT technical insulation products in the second half remains positive, while conditions in the commercial aviation market are expected to remain weak.'
At 9:55am: [LON:ZTF] Zotefoams PLC share price was +17.5p at 310.5p
