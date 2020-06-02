StockMarketWire.com - Professional services consultancy Driver Group said its chief executive officer, Gordon Wilkinson, had left the company with effect from 31 May 2020 by mutual agreement.
Wilkinson would be succeeded as CEO by Mark Wheeler, currently chief operating officer, the company said.
At 10:00am: [LON:DRV] Driver Group PLC share price was 0p at 52.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
