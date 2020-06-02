StockMarketWire.com - Logistics solutions provider Clipper Logistics said annual performance was broadly in line with expectations as earnings rose 19% despite the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
The company also said it expected to beat expectations for the current fiscal year.
The company delivered earnings (EBITA) of about £24.0m for the year to 30 April 2020, an increase of nearly 19% on the prior year. 'From the onset of lockdown on 23 March, there was a period of disruption within the group's operations for bricks-and-mortar retailers, which was impacted as customers closed their stores. Retail activity saw a period of hiatus, as consumer confidence was adversely impacted,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'confident' about its prospects for the new full financial year on expectations the company would benefit from evolving trends in the retail sector, as Covid-19 accelerated the shift to online retail.
'The company-compiled consensus for EBITA for FY21 is £25.8m. Whilst Covid-19 still presents some risk, the Board believes that EBITA will be comfortably ahead of these expectations,' the company added.
At 10:05am: [LON:CLG] Clipper Logistics share price was +14.5p at 303.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
