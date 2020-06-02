StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Meggitt                                  313.80       +9.68%
Melrose Industries                       129.08       +8.02%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     303.60       +5.97%
BP                                       328.35       +5.58%
British Land Company                     429.45       +5.52%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2443.00       -2.01%
Tesco                                    227.50       -1.90%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               185.48       -1.84%
Astrazeneca                             8544.50       -1.83%
Ocado Group                             2198.00       -1.39%

FTSE 250
Hammerson                                102.83      +24.67%
Airtel Africa                             42.68      +11.15%
Forterra                                 221.00      +10.61%
Electrocomponents                        689.00       +7.99%
Ibstock                                  199.55       +7.81%
Sanne Group                              636.50       -3.56%
Future                                  1263.00       -3.14%
Provident Financial                      192.80       -3.07%
Royal Mail                               171.83       -3.03%
Ig Group Holdings                        774.00       -2.21%

AIM
Gaming Realms                             13.70      +35.64%
Trident Resources  Ord 1p                 23.00      +31.43%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    2.75      +29.41%
ValiRx                                     8.50      +28.30%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.25      +25.00%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    5.38      -17.31%
Angus Energy                               0.95      -14.41%
Thor Mining                                0.39      -12.50%
Creightons                                54.50      -12.10%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.04      -11.76%

