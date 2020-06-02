FTSE 100 Meggitt 313.80 +9.68% Melrose Industries 129.08 +8.02% Rolls-Royce Holdings 303.60 +5.97% BP 328.35 +5.58% British Land Company 429.45 +5.52% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2443.00 -2.01% Tesco 227.50 -1.90% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 185.48 -1.84% Astrazeneca 8544.50 -1.83% Ocado Group 2198.00 -1.39% FTSE 250 Hammerson 102.83 +24.67% Airtel Africa 42.68 +11.15% Forterra 221.00 +10.61% Electrocomponents 689.00 +7.99% Ibstock 199.55 +7.81% Sanne Group 636.50 -3.56% Future 1263.00 -3.14% Provident Financial 192.80 -3.07% Royal Mail 171.83 -3.03% Ig Group Holdings 774.00 -2.21% FTSE 350 Hammerson 102.83 +24.67% Airtel Africa 42.68 +11.15% Forterra 221.00 +10.61% Meggitt 313.80 +9.68% Melrose Industries 129.08 +8.02% Sanne Group 636.50 -3.56% Future 1263.00 -3.14% Provident Financial 192.80 -3.07% Royal Mail 171.83 -3.03% Ig Group Holdings 774.00 -2.21% AIM Gaming Realms 13.70 +35.64% Trident Resources Ord 1p 23.00 +31.43% Okyo Pharma Corporation 2.75 +29.41% ValiRx 8.50 +28.30% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.25 +25.00% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.38 -17.31% Angus Energy 0.95 -14.41% Thor Mining 0.39 -12.50% Creightons 54.50 -12.10% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 -11.76% Overall Market Intu Properties 9.73 +73.13% Gaming Realms 13.70 +35.64% Trident Resources Ord 1p 23.00 +31.43% Okyo Pharma Corporation 2.75 +29.41% ValiRx 8.50 +28.30% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.38 -17.31% Angus Energy 0.95 -14.41% Thor Mining 0.39 -12.50% Nanoco Group 13.44 -12.44% Creightons 54.50 -12.10%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -