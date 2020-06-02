StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences company ValiRx said it had entered into a collaboration agreement with Oncolytika and Black Cat Bio to explore a potential treatment for hyperimmune responses to coronavirus SARS-CoV2 infection.
ValiRx said many patients infected with coronavirus SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes the disease Covid-19, exhibited more severe symptoms, with significant damage believed to be caused by an excessive response of the immune system.
ValiRx would provide samples of its SRC kinase inhibitor, VAL201, for preclinical testing, and provide access to safety and tolerability data collected in a recently completed clinical trial in men with prostate cancer.
No cash funding was committed to the project by ValiRx under the collaboration agreement.
ValiRx would receive 40% of all licensing income generated, subject to successful out-licencing.
'The collaboration addresses an emergent and immediate unmet medical need, and details the commencement of a short-term experimental plan, with the agreement covering a maximum of two years,' it added.
At 1:13pm: [LON:VAL] ValiRx PLC share price was +1.88p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
