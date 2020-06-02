StockMarketWire.com - Personal health company Concepta said it was advancing preparations for a commercial roll out of its myLotus home-use fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system in the second half of 2020.
Concepta said it continued to build on listings on Boots and Amazon websites and that a 'repositioned' product would emerge from June 2020 along with a digital campaign.
The campaign would be followed by a new app, expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.
'We have been working hard on the marketing effort for myLotus this year so that we are ready to optimise our reach and connect directly with our target end users,' chief executive Penny McCormick said.
'Our team has been strengthened with the appointment of key marketing, digital and customer care roles, and we are gearing up for a rollout in the second half of 2020.'
'As awareness of our brand builds, we look forward to seeing more pregnancies and births ahead, and most importantly, more women engaging with their conception health, and a new emotionally intelligent educational approach.'
