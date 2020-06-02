FTSE 100 Meggitt 313.40 +9.54% British Land Company 440.00 +8.11% Melrose Industries 127.55 +6.74% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 121.15 +5.03% Land Securities Group 647.80 +4.79% Hargreaves Lansdown 1787.50 -2.40% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2435.00 -2.33% Ocado Group 2185.00 -1.97% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 185.50 -1.83% Astrazeneca 8557.00 -1.69% FTSE 250 Hammerson 110.58 +34.07% Airtel Africa 43.75 +13.93% Forterra 216.50 +8.36% Ibstock 199.95 +8.02% Mediclinic International 295.10 +7.54% Sanne Group 632.00 -4.24% Royal Mail 171.38 -3.28% Future 1265.00 -2.99% Serco Group 128.65 -2.69% Sirius Real Estate LD 76.55 -2.48% FTSE 350 Hammerson 110.58 +34.07% Airtel Africa 43.75 +13.93% Meggitt 313.40 +9.54% Forterra 216.50 +8.36% British Land Company 440.00 +8.11% Sanne Group 632.00 -4.24% Royal Mail 171.38 -3.28% Future 1265.00 -2.99% Serco Group 128.65 -2.69% Sirius Real Estate LD 76.55 -2.48% AIM Gaming Realms 14.25 +41.09% Trident Resources Ord 1p 23.00 +31.43% Landore Resources 1.18 +30.56% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.30 +30.00% Okyo Pharma Corporation 2.75 +29.41% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.38 -17.31% Bahamas Petroleum Company 3.05 -13.60% Thor Mining 0.39 -12.50% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 -11.76% Bigdish Ord Npv 2.10 -10.64% Overall Market Intu Properties 9.07 +61.39% Gaming Realms 14.25 +41.09% Hammerson 110.58 +34.07% Trident Resources Ord 1p 23.00 +31.43% Landore Resources 1.18 +30.56% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.38 -17.31% Bahamas Petroleum Company 3.05 -13.60% Matomy Media Group 5.50 -12.70% Thor Mining 0.39 -12.50% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.04 -11.76%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
