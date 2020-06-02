StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Meggitt                                  313.40       +9.54%
British Land Company                     440.00       +8.11%
Melrose Industries                       127.55       +6.74%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             121.15       +5.03%
Land Securities Group                    647.80       +4.79%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1787.50       -2.40%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2435.00       -2.33%
Ocado Group                             2185.00       -1.97%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               185.50       -1.83%
Astrazeneca                             8557.00       -1.69%

FTSE 250
Hammerson                                110.58      +34.07%
Airtel Africa                             43.75      +13.93%
Forterra                                 216.50       +8.36%
Ibstock                                  199.95       +8.02%
Mediclinic International                 295.10       +7.54%
Sanne Group                              632.00       -4.24%
Royal Mail                               171.38       -3.28%
Future                                  1265.00       -2.99%
Serco Group                              128.65       -2.69%
Sirius Real Estate LD                     76.55       -2.48%

AIM
Gaming Realms                             14.25      +41.09%
Trident Resources  Ord 1p                 23.00      +31.43%
Landore Resources                          1.18      +30.56%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.30      +30.00%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    2.75      +29.41%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    5.38      -17.31%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  3.05      -13.60%
Thor Mining                                0.39      -12.50%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.04      -11.76%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           2.10      -10.64%

