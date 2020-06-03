StockMarketWire.com - Defence company Chemring said first-half profit surged underpinned by 'strong' performance in sensors & information segment.

For the six months to 30 April, pre-tax profit jumped to £19.0m from £4.3m on-year as revenue rose 37% to £191.0m.

The company attributed the growth to the countermeasures facilities in Salisbury and Australia that remained operational and 'strong' performance in its sensors & information segment.

The interim dividend was raised by 8% to 1.3p a share.

'Noting the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, some positive timing differences which benefited the first half, and with approximately 95% of expected H2 revenue already in the order book or delivered to date, the board's expectations for the full year are unchanged,' Chemring said.




