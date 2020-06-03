StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost carrier Ryanair said its passenger volumes plunged 99.5% in the month of May compared to the same period a year earlier, amid Covid-19 travel bans.

Passenger numbers for May were 0.07m, down from 14.1m on-year.

The company said that, due to multiple government flight restrictions and bans, it expected 'minimal' traffic in June.




