StockMarketWire.com - Property investor and developer LondonMetric Property announced two long income acquisitions for £11.6m, reflecting a blended net initial yield of 5.1%.
The first transaction comprised a sale and leaseback portfolio of five roadside service centres in London for £9.6m. The assets were let to Kwik Fit and located in Barnet, Whetstone, Hounslow, Hammersmith and Slough.
LondonMetric also purchased, via a forward funding contract, a new build roadside asset in Rushden for £2.0m let to Euro Garages.
Together, these assets had aweighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) - a measure used to judge the value of contracted rents in a property - of 17 years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: