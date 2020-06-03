StockMarketWire.com - Property investor and developer LondonMetric Property announced two long income acquisitions for £11.6m, reflecting a blended net initial yield of 5.1%.

The first transaction comprised a sale and leaseback portfolio of five roadside service centres in London for £9.6m. The assets were let to Kwik Fit and located in Barnet, Whetstone, Hounslow, Hammersmith and Slough.

LondonMetric also purchased, via a forward funding contract, a new build roadside asset in Rushden for £2.0m let to Euro Garages.

Together, these assets had aweighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) - a measure used to judge the value of contracted rents in a property - of 17 years.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com