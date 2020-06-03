StockMarketWire.com - Security services group Westminster said it had conducted a successful trial of its fever screening equipment in association with Menzies Aviation and their client, Air France, at Stockholm Arlanda airport in Sweden.
Westminster said Menzies Aviation would continue to conduct operational trials with Air France and other clients' flights' over the coming weeks.
Feedback from the first live trial was 'extremely positive', with all passengers screened as they presented their boarding passes at the departure gate, the company said.
The trial was Westminster's first at a Scandinavian airport as it looks to widen its client database and airport presence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
