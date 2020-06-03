StockMarketWire.com - Masonry products maker Forterra said it was taking steps to restructure the business amid weaker demand that could lead to 225 job cuts as revenue slumped 39% in the five months through May on-year.
The actions would mostly lead to job losses from the company's concrete products facilities.
The sales plunge in the five months through May, was paced by an 86% and 62% slump in sales in March and April respectively.
Daily despatches of the company's brick & block products had now recovered to approximately 50% of corresponding 2019 levels as its customers gradually reopened their operations.
'Despite the economic circumstances created by Covid-19, the Board remains confident that the Group is well positioned to take advantage of the attractive long-term market fundamentals in order to continue delivering sustainable shareholder value,' Fonterra said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: