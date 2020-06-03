StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Trident Resources said it had completed its acquisition of the Koolyanobbing iron ore royalty in Western Australia, following its listing on AIM.
Trident had in March agreed with FE to acquire a 1.5% revenue royalty for a staged cash consideration of A$7.0m.
A first tranche payment of A$3.46m had now been made, with a second tranche payment due 12 months and one day after the closing of the transaction.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: