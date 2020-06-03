StockMarketWire.com - Iron deficiency focused Shield Therapeutics noted that two scientific papers had been published concerning its lead product Feraccru.
The European Respiratory Journal had published the results of a study that showed the positive effects of ferric maltol, on oral iron treatment, for people with pulmonary hypertension.
The Journal of Clinical Medicine, meanwhile, had published a literature review in the context of the Covid-19 crisis.
The review, Shield said, recognised the importance of maintaining iron treatment in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, and that oral iron, preferably ferric maltol, could be a suitable alternative for many patients.
At 8:54am: [LON:STX] Shield Therapeutics PLC share price was +1.5p at 97p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
