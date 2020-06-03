StockMarketWire.com - Red Rock Resources and Power Metal Resources said their joint venture in Australia had applied for four additional gold exploration license areas in Victoria state.
The licence areas, totalling 916 square kilometres, were located in the central Victorian Goldfields region.
The applications doubled the venture's landholding position to 1,835 square kilometres and would make it one of the largest tenement holders in the Goldfields.
At 9:21am:
[LON:POW] share price was 0p at 0.4p
[LON:RRR] Red Rock Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.31p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
