StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega Diagnostics welcomed progress made by a consortium in which it is involved that it developing a rapid test for Covid-19.
The consortium was led by Abingdon Health and also involved BBI Solutions and CIGA Healthcare, working in conjunction with the University of Oxford.
Omega noted that significant progress on the test's development had been made in a short period of time.
Omega's role in the consortium involved it providing development support, where required, and volume manufacturing capacity of the test.
The manufacturing capacity would be provided once design freeze had been attained by Abingdon Health and they had successfully transferred the manufacturing protocols to Omega.
'Omega will provide a further update once design freeze of the Covid-19 rapid test has been reached, a key milestone that the consortium hopes will be attained in June,' the company said.
At 9:28am: [LON:ODX] Omega Diagnostics Group PLC share price was -0.5p at 70.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: