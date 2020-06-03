StockMarketWire.com - The UK services purchasing managers index rose to 29.0 in May, according to a 'final' reading from IHS Markit.

The reading marked an improvement from the preliminary 'flash' reading for May of 27.8 and the April's level of 13.4.

Still, the index remained well below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com