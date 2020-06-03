StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Amryt said it had signed a distribution agreement with Swixx BioPharma to sell its lipodystrophy drug across Central and Eastern Europe.
Under the agreement, Amryt appointed Swixx as exclusive distributor of Myalepta in the EU territories of Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia.
In addition, Swixx would distribute Myalepta for Amryt in the West Balkan countries of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the company added.
At 9:43am: [LON:AMYT] Amryt Pharma share price was +4.5p at 138.5p
