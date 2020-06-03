StockMarketWire.com - Financial adviser and wealth manager Frenkel Topping said monthly assets were up about 4% to £880m in April, reflecting net inflows and 'strong' levels of new business wins.
The gains in April followed solid annual performance, with revenue and pre-tax profit increasing by 12% and 9% to £8.6m and £1.2m respectively.
'The year began robustly with significant AUM mandates won and new business wins from our expert witness work, the latter a key pipeline for future AUM growth,' the company said in a statement.
At 9:54am: [LON:FEN] Frenkel Topping Group PLC share price was +2p at 41.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
