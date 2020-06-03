StockMarketWire.com - Price comparison platform Goco Group said it was on track to top its guidance on customer additions amid signs price comparison behaviour was gradually returning to pre-Covid-19 levels. Its autoSave business was on course to exceed 460k customers by the end of June, surpassing previous guidance and maintaining its 100% annualised growth, the company said.
At 10:08am: [LON:GOCO] Gocompare.com Group Plc share price was +6.4p at 90.3p
