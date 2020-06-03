StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker developer Oxford BioDynamics said it had appointed current director Peter Pack as its new chairman.
Interim chairman Stephen Diggle would transition to the role of non-executive director.
Pack, who joined the board in April, 2019, was co-founder and chief executive of MTM laboratories, now part of Roche Diagnostics, and between 2015 and 2019 headed therapeutics company Crescendo Biologics.
At 2:08pm: [LON:OBD] Oxford Biodynamics Plc share price was -1.75p at 78.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: