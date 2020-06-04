StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform IG Group said it expected revenue in the fourth quarter to top its previous guidance as 'high levels' of client activity continued to bolster trading fees.
Net trading revenue in the fourth quarter of the year was now estimated to be approximately £259m, up from £117.9m on-year, and well above the previous estimate given in April of around £173m.
Full-year net trading revenue was anticipated to be approximately £649m, up from £476.9m.
IG is scheduled to announce its full year results for 2020 on 23 July 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: